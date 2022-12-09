HHW Gaming: Kid Crashes ‘Elden Ring’s Game of The Year Moment At ‘The Game Awards,’ Twitter Reacts

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest night in video games almost went off without a hitch. Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards arrived and ended with a strange moment that left gamers scratching their heads.

FromSoftware’s soulslike epic Elden Ring took home the night’s most significant award, Game of The Year. An unidentified person made his way onto the stage following the game’s developers and was immediately arrested after giving a bizarre speech.

The stage crasher followed director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator up the aisle at the Microsoft Theater after last year’s Game of The Year winner, Josef Fares, announced Elden Ring as the winner.

The unidentified person did congratulate the developers before standing behind Miyazaki and went unnoticed during Miyazaki’s acceptance speech. After Miyazaki and the other developers were taken off the stage, the crasher stepped up to the mic and said: “I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.”

Uh, okay.

Fares, the director of It Takes Two, was aware the kid was not a part of the FromSoftware crew, and the stage crasher was removed by security.

A rattled Geoff Keighley appeared immediately after to close out the show and confirmed everyone’s suspicions in a tweet announcing the unidentified person was arrested.

“The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested,” Keighly tweeted.

No one has learned who the person was, but rumors are floating around. As expected, Twitter is also making fun of the moment because social media will find humor in anything.

Twitter deserves a Game Award for always being so witty when it counts.

You can see more reactions to the shocking but hilarious moment in the gallery below.

—

Photo: The Game Awards 2022