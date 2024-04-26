Subscribe
News

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Her role in the megahit show remains a mystery. She is the latest big name joining the show in its second season, joining Steve Buscemi. 

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix's Hit Show 'Wednesday'

Source: WWD / Getty / Thandiwe Newton

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit original series Wednesday, will boast some serious star power.

Variety exclusively reports Thandiwe Newtown is joining the cast of Wednesday. Her role in the megahit show remains a mystery. She is the latest big name joining the show in its second season, joining Steve Buscemi. 

Netflix declined to comment on Newton’s hiring, the website reports.

Newton is no stranger to the small screen. Her most notable role was on the HBO original series Westworld, which earned her three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress, taking home the award in 2018.

She also starred in The Slap, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Rogue. Regarding the big screen, Newton’s other roles include the polarizing film Crash, Mission Impossible II alongside Tom Cruise, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, and W.

Wednesday is a spinoff of The Addams Family that follows the titular character played by Jenna Ortega. In the show, which became a megahit for the streaming network, Wednesday enrolls in Nevermore Academy after a suspension from her previous high school.

The plot thickens when Wednesday develops psychic abilities and becomes embroiled in a murder mystery she eventually solves while uncovering secrets about her new school and her parents’ past.

The show became one of the most popular series on Netflix, receiving critical praise from critics and fans while earning 12 Emmy nominations.

Details on season 2 are scarce except for the news of Ortega’s return. Variety reports production should begin in Ireland in April.

Season 2 of Wednesday already sounds like it will be another hit for Netflix.

RELATED TAGS

netflix thandiwe newton

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close