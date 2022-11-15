HHW Gaming: ‘God of War: Ragnarök’, ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, ‘Elden Ring,’ Battle

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kratos, Aloy, The Tarnished, a stray cat, and more will battle it out for Game of The Year at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards.

Monday, NoNovember 14Geoff Keighley announced this year’s nominations of games, e-sports players, and streamers who had a great year in the video game space. Leading the pack, no surprise, is God of War: Ragnarök earning ten nominations, including top honors for Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

God of War: Ragnarök has earned nothing but top praise since its NoNovember 5elease, so seeing the Sony Santa Monica Studios game gobble up nominations is not a shock.

Right behind Ragnarök, with seven nominations each, is Horizon Forbidden West, another PlayStation exclusive, and Elden Ring, the RPG/Soulslike phenomenon that has taken the video game world by storm.

Sony Interactive Entertainment could have a big night at The Game Awards due to receiving 20 nominations in all as a publisher, followed by Annapurna Interactive and Nintendo, each with 11 noms.

To round out the Game of the Year category is Stray, the game that captivated the hearts of gamers as they take on the role of cat, navigating a post-apocalyptic world devoid of humans, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the beloved jrpg franchise.

Some are saying Stray could pull of an It Takes Two and walk away with the Game of the Year award, but Stray is going up against some tough competition with Ragnarök and Elden Ring.

Step into the full list of nominees below:

Game Of The Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Score & Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War: Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War: Ragnarök

Best Action

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

You can peep the rest of the The Video Game Awards nominations by heading here. The show will stream for free on December 8 across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Live and TikTok Live plus 40 digital networks.

Who do you think is walking away with Game of The Year? Let us know in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Santa Monica Studio