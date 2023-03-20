Cast Of Ted Lasso Spoke On Mental Health During White House Visit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ted Lasso, one of the most acclaimed television shows to come out in the past few years, shined a light on the importance of mental health with a careful and deft hand. The cast of the hit Apple TV+ series visited The White House on Monday (March 19) to touch more on mental health and more.

As reported by The Washington Post, the cast of Ted Lasso was in Washington, D.C. to speak on the underlying theme of the show, which is Coach Ted Lasso’s journey toward addressing the things that plague him mentally. Played with expert pluck by Jason Sudeikis, the actor shared that the heart of the show is to work on healing what ails us and said that it’s more common than one would think.

From the Post:

“So, please, you know, we encourage everyone and it’s a big theme of the show is like to check in with you know, your neighbor, your co-worker, your friends, your family and ask how they’re doing and listen sincerely,” Sudeikis said.

“And while it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves,” he added. “And that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it, such as mental health, and it doesn’t need to be that way.”

Ted Lasso is set to enter its third and potentially final season although Sudeikis seemed warm to the idea of continuing the tale of the beloved American college football turned-soccer coach.

Ted Lasso returned to the airwaves on March 15.

—

Photo: Getty