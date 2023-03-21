Method Man ft. RJ Payne “Butterfly Effect,” Freeway “Old Roc” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late it feels like Method Man seems to have gotten his second Hip-Hop wind as the Ticallion Stallion’s been dropping off new work on a more consistent basis than he has been in previous years.

Looking to keep his grind in first gear, Johnny Blaze comes through with some new visuals for the RJ Payne assisted “Butterfly Effect” in which Meth gets his throwback on and busts out the 40oz of beer, Kangol bucket hat, and old school boombox that’s rarely seen in the hood anymore. Gotta appreciate a good boombox on the block. Just sayin.’

From Staten Island to Philadelphia, Freeway showing he still got that work for the streets and in his clip to “Old Roc,” Free heads back to his old stomping grounds to lay it down before linking up with his team at a parking garage to blaze some chronic and spit some bars. Great to see Freeway back on his feet after his health scare a few years ago.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, EST Gee, and more.

METHOD MAN FT. RJ PAYNE – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT”

FREEWAY – “OLD ROC”

YOUNG DOLPH – “LOVE FOR THE STREETS”

EST GEE – “THE ONE & ONLY”

JOE E. FT. DJ RBI – “BLESSED”

LIL KEED – “HITMAN”

BLUEFLAG 1900 – “CULLIAN MUSIC”

MO PRAPA – “WORLD GO ROUND/MO PRAPA”