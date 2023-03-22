HHW Gaming: ‘Crash Team Rumble’ Closed Beta Announced

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, we are getting a new Crash Bandicoot game, but it’s not what you’re used to. Our favorite video game, marsupial, Crash, his friends, and frenemies are coming together for some 4v4 fun.

Crash Team Rumble was unveiled during December’s Game Awards, and now a new trailer has arrived, showing off more gameplay and announcing a Closed Beta in April.

Toys For Bob, the studio that brought us Spyro’s Reignited Trilogy and Skylanders, is behind the upcoming game that brings the Crash Bandicoot crew into some team-based competition fun. Players will battle it out in the game while collecting and banking Wumpa fruit, the primary currency in Crash games.

The zany action will occur on various maps and see players compete as heroes or villains from the Crash Bandicoot Universe. Each character has a unique ability that will help their team scoop up Wumpa fruit.

Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta Details

In the upcoming Closed Beta, players can use Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile. Each character has a different role: a Scorer, Blocker, or Booster.

On top of having roles, each character will have different stats like health, how many Wumpas they can carry, combat, and mobility. There is also a power meter that, when full, will allow you to pull off other unique abilities and a special move.

“We’re incredibly excited for fans to get an early hands-on with Crash Team Rumble during April’s Closed Beta,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “We truly value the community’s feedback and will use this input to fine-tune the game for an amazing player experience on launch day. See you in the Closed Beta!”

You can access the Closed Beta between April 20-24 by preordering Crash Team Rumble right now. The game arrives on PS5, PS4, Xbox Seris S|X, and Xbox One, costing $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Activision / Toys For Bob / Crash Team Rumble