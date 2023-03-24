Cam’ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss “GLH,” Freddie Gibbs “Zipper Bagz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.24.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been decades in the making but it’s finally happened, Cam’ron and Ma$e have finally buried the hatchet and got on the same cut together, and to make things better have added the Verzuz MVP to the mix, Jadakiss.

Dropping off some new visuals to “GLH (Gorilla. Lion. Hyena), Cam and Jadakiss take to the rooftop of a high-rise building to lay down some spectacular bars that OG Hip-Hop heads can bop to while Ma$e reverts back to his Murda persona and proves he’s still got a lot left in the tank of his iced out stepdad bod (no shots).

Speaking of rappers that got bars, Freddie Gibbs has no qualms about keeping his head high regardless of how y’all feel about him and for his clip to “Zipper Bagz,” Gibbs posts up in a motel with some work in a leather bag and blazes on some chronic while awaiting to complete the transaction.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and more.

CAM’RON, MA$E & JADAKISS – “GLH”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “ZIPPER BAGZ”

NLE CHOPPA FT. LIL WAYNE – “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER”

DABABY – “HATE IT OR LOVE IT”

SAUCE WALKA – “FIRST TESTAMENT”

QUANDO RONDO – “WHERE WOULD I BE”

PG RA – “JITTABUGS”

EST GEE FT. KADA – “KADAS SONG”

COAST CONTRA – “CONTRADICTIONS”