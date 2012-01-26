Slaughterhouse Announces Upcoming Album & Tour Dates

Shady/Aftermath‘s team of lyricists, Slaughterhouse, have officially announced their next studio album, and tour. welcome to: OUR HOUSE will drop on May 15th and be executive produced by Eminem. The album’s release will cap off a 43 city tour currently set to begin March 8th.

Check the dates and locations to see if Slaughterhouse (Joe Budden, Royce Da 5′9″, Crooked I, and Joell Ortiz) will be passing through a hood near you.

March 8, 2012—Trees/Southside Dallas, TX

March 9, 2012—Warehouse/House of Blues Houston, TX

March 10, 2012—Beauty Ballroom Austin, TX

March 11, 2012 – White Rabbit San Antonio, TX

March 16, 2012—House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC

March 17, 2012—Beachem Theater Orlando, FL

March 18, 2012—Revolution Miami, FL

March 22, 2012—Masquerade Atlanta, GA

March 23, 2012—The Cannery Nashville, TN

March 24, 2012—The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

March 25, 2012—SoundStage Baltimore, MD

March 26, 2012—Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

March 27, 2012—Trocadero Theatre Philadelphia, PA

March 28, 2012—9:30 Club Washington D.C.

March 29, 2012—Best Buy Theater New York, NY

March 31, 2012—Lava Lounge (West KY Univ) Bowling Green, KY

April 1, 2012—Metro Chicago, IL

April 2, 2012—Royal Oak Music Theatre Detroit, MI

April 5, 2012—The Clubhouse Tempe, AZ

April 6, 2012—Music Box Los Angeles, CA

April 7, 2012—The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

April 8, 2012—Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, NV

April 9, 2012—The Galaxy Santa Ana, CA

April 10, 2012—Porters Pub/4th and B San Diego, CA

April 11, 2012—Velvet Jones Santa Barbara, CA

April 14, 2012—Showbox at the Market Seattle, WA

April 16, 2012—Harry O’s Salt Lake City, UT

April 17, 2012 – Sunshine Theatre Albuquerque, NM

April 18, 2012—Cervantes/Bluebird Denver, CO

April 19, 2012—Fox Theatre Boulder, CO

April 20, 2012— TBD

April 21, 2012—Granada Lawrence, KS

April 22, 2012—Epic Minneapolis, MN

April 24, 2012—Rave Milwaukee, WI

April 25, 2012—Kalamazoo Theatre Kalamazoo, WI

April 26, 2012—The Vogue Indianapolis, IN

April 27, 2012— TBD

April 28, 2012—House of Blues/Grogshop Cleveland, OH

April 29, 2012—Omni Toledo, OH

April 30, 2012—Headliners Louisville, KY

May 1, 2012—Toad’s Place New Haven, CT

May 2, 2012—Lupos Providence, RI

May 3, 2012—Wilbur Theater Boston, MA