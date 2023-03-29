Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dogg “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” Chloe “In Pieces” & More | Daily Visuals 3.29.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg are two of the most well-known stoners in the Hip-Hop game, so it was only a matter of time before these two linked up to spark a fat blunt, and oh, they made a song together while they were at it.

Linking up for the visuals to “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” Wiz and Snoop let the groupies know they’re not falling in love with them anytime soon as they’ve already professed their love for the one and only woman in their lives, Mary Jane. If they only knew Mary Jane done literally been with every rapper in the game.

On the R&B side, Chloe continues to remind everyone she’s one of the baddest women in the game and for her clip to “In Pieces” the woman for who many men hearts pine plays the piano as she belts out a melody that everyone can feel in their soul. You know how bad you gotta be to ooze sex appeal while just playing a piano? Alicia Keys does.

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from 6lack, G Perico and DJ Drama, and more.

