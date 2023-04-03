Howell Wayans, Wayans Family Patriarch Dies At 86

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The father of Marlon Wayans and his other renowned celebrity siblings, Howell Wayans, passed away on March 30. He was 86 years old.

The comedian confirmed the news in a social media post on Saturday (April 1). Wayans shared a photo of himself and his father on Instagram, writing: “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you.” He continued: “Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already.” Elvira Alethia, the family’s matriarch passed away at the age of 81 back in 2020.

According to reporting from TMZ, Marlon Wayans received word of his father’s passing after performing the first of two shows he was scheduled to do at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California. He’d go on to do the second set, imbuing the emotions of the moment into his act before letting the present crowd learn the news.

Howell Wayans raised his 10 children – Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra and Devonne Chaunté Wayans in addition to Marlon – in New York City. He was well-regarded as a hard worker who guided them with discipline but always supported their creative dreams. Beginning with Keenan Ivory Wayans, the siblings have made their mark on the entertainment world through major television and film projects like In Living Color, The Wayans Bros. and White Chicks, continuing to do so today. He is also survived by many grandchildren.

Veteran actor and friend of the family Omar Epps also paid tribute to the senior Wayans through a post on his Instagram account, noting him as a second father figure. “Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment,” he wrote.