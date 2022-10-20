Marlon Wayans To Host New Original VR Series For Meta

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The art of facing your fears is getting a unique virtual twist as Marlon Wayans is teaming up with Meta to premiere a new series.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Oct. 19), the company announced that the veteran actor, comedian, and writer will be the host of a new series, Oh Hell No…With Marlon Wayans. The show will air exclusively on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram pages beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The show will feature Wayans challenging a few of his celebrity friends to confront their fears in virtual reality, using the Meta Quest 2 headset to totally enhance the experience. Viewers can also take part in the immersive challenges using their own Meta Quest 2 headsets.

The guests who are set to appear in the six-episode series include Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, WWE stars Nikki Bella & Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and Loni Love. Each will combat what has terrified them the most which includes phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals).

“There’s nothing more fun than horror, pranking, and scaring friends. This show has all the above,” Wayans said in the press release. He also serves as an executive producer along with Rick Alvarez. Oh Hell No…is also produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. The founder and CEO Collins said of the pending debut: “It has always been a goal to work with Marlon Wayans so, partnering on this project with Meta is a dream come true.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming at Meta spoke of the potential of the new series with Wayans in the release: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the hilarious and talented Marlon Wayans as he brings his closest friends face-to-face with their fears thanks to the power of virtual reality. We’re excited to partner with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring these immersive experiences to life using Meta Quest 2.”

Oh Hell No…With Marlon Mayans will air at 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Check out the trailer below.