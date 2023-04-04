Gucci Mane ft. DaBaby & 21 Savage “06 Gucci,” Maino & Jim Jones “Pressure” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.23

Gucci Mane’s been doing his thing in the rap game for the past decade and change now so it’s only right that the ATLien OG link up with two of Hip-Hop’s brightest young stars to bridge two generations of trappers turned rappers.
Collaborating with DaBaby and 21 Savage in the visuals to “06 Gucci,” Guwop takes to the streets of his hometown with the aforementioned artists to roll hard through the streets before turning up on the block and giving its residents a night to remember.
Back in New York, Maino and Jim Jones are still putting on for their city themselves, and in their clip to “Pressure,” the Brooklyn to Harlem connection stroll through the streets of the Big Apple with a marching band in tow to make some noise and let everyone know they graduated from the school of hard knocks.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rowdy Rebel, That Mexican OT and more.
GUCCI MANE FT. DABABY & 21 SAVAGE – “06 GUCCI”
MAINO & JIM JONES – “PRESSURE”
ROWDY REBEL – “WHAMM”
THAT MEXICAN OT – “OLD HIM”
ACE HOOD – “GALLER DEPOT”
MORRAY & LIL TJAY – “HIGH PRICE”
MARSHMELLO, POLO G & SOUTHSIDE – “GROWN MAN”
ZOMBIE JUICE FT. THE UNDERACHIEVERS – “DIZZY”
REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “5 STAR”
-
BTB Savage Reportedly Shot & Killed Hours After Posting Bloody Photo
-
LA Fitness Staff Rushed Tekashi 6ix9ine To A Safe Room After He Caught The Hands & Feet
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Catches The Fade In Florida LA Fitness, Twitter Has No Sympathy
-
Twitter Says Gunna Is On Fade Notice After Tekashi 6ix9ine Got The Brakes Beat Off Him
-
Baes & Baddies: Supremely Stacked Shadée Monique Is More Than Just Joe Budden's Boo
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]