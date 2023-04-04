Gucci Mane ft. DaBaby & 21 Savage “06 Gucci,” Maino & Jim Jones “Pressure” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane’s been doing his thing in the rap game for the past decade and change now so it’s only right that the ATLien OG link up with two of Hip-Hop’s brightest young stars to bridge two generations of trappers turned rappers.

Collaborating with DaBaby and 21 Savage in the visuals to “06 Gucci,” Guwop takes to the streets of his hometown with the aforementioned artists to roll hard through the streets before turning up on the block and giving its residents a night to remember.

Back in New York, Maino and Jim Jones are still putting on for their city themselves, and in their clip to “Pressure,” the Brooklyn to Harlem connection stroll through the streets of the Big Apple with a marching band in tow to make some noise and let everyone know they graduated from the school of hard knocks.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rowdy Rebel, That Mexican OT and more.

