911 Call From Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Universal Beatdown Is Released

A couple of weeks ago, infamous Hip-Hop informant, Tekashi 6ix9ine, caught all the Crocs to the face when he was beatdown in a bathroom at an LA Fitness in Florida.

The bruising and bloody affair was posted on social media for all the world to see. A week after the assailants were apprehended by authorities, Page Six has now released more details along with the 911 call that was made in the aftermath of the event. According to the report, Tekashi actually refused medical attention as a female staffer made the call after he was left blooded up and beaten by the three men who caught him slipping at the establishment.

“Some, I think, guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom and there’s, like, blood all over the place,” the unidentified woman says.

She then asks Tekashi, 26, if he would like assistance from paramedics, but he could be heard responding in the background, “Nah, nah, I’m good.”

Tekashi didn’t look good, that’s for sure. Maybe it was ego or pride, but we find it surprising that he felt he didn’t need medical attention after he caught all kinds of hands and feet to his pint-sized person.

The woman also tells the dispatcher in the call – made about two minutes after the bloody attack – that there were “no weapons involved.”

She also notes that there were three men who assaulted Tekashi and said that they “left” the premises but that they were “still in the parking lot” at the time of the call.

Luckily for Tekashi, the three men didn’t go back in for more. Though he said he didn’t want medical attention, he was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A week and change after Tekashi 6ix9ine was beaten senseless, police arrested Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25 for the assault. Though we don’t know what kind of punishment the men are facing at the current moment, they were charged with assaulting and robbing the “Gummo” rapper at the LA Fitness gym.

The attack itself caught Tekashi by surprise, as though he doesn’t know he’s the most hated man in the Hip-Hop culture. He had been visiting that particular gym for weeks with no problem. It was only a matter of time before some street avengers took the matter into their own hands… and Crocs.

What do y’all think of Tekashi’s beatdown? Did he deserve it? Should he be left alone now that he’s gotten his comeuppance? Let us know in the comments section below.