Troy Ave “Real Eyes Recognize Real Lies,” Reason “At It Again” & More | Daily Visuals 4.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few days Troy Ave and Maino have unexpectedly been going back-and-forth on social media and while Troy continues to get slandered for taking the stand in the Taxstone case as well he’s decided to address all the situations in his latest drop.

In his new visuals to “Real Eyes Realize Real Lies,” Troy imagines himself as both a courtroom judge and prisoner of the state as he talks about the hate and betrayal he’s received from his old friends and rap peers without naming names on the record. Only reason we know who he’s talking about is because he put their names next to the title of the song on YouTube. Go figure.

Meanwhile out in the West Coast, Reason looks to put TDE on his back and in his clip for “At It Again” rolls through the streets of LA while checking in on his peoples and stopping for a minute to get a quick shapeup by a thick young lady on a stoop. She must be good to not need a barber’s chair. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Money Man & Peezy, MadeinTYO, and more.

TROY AVE – “REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES”

REASON – “AT IT AGAIN”

MONEY MAN & PEEZY – “LATEST GEN”

MADEINTYO – “JAZZY”

MOZZY – “FREE ALL THE LIFERS”

BIG BOOGIE – “MIND FRAME”

SCAR LIP – “THIS IS NEW YORK”

SUTTON – “WRONG”