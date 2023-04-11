Cam’ron Gets Roasted For Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Pic Comments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron’s comments about photos of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors earned him some backlash online, particularly from members of the Hip-Hop community.

The Harlem rapper took to social media Saturday (April 8), to share pictures from a photo shoot that the two actors took part in as part of promoting their recent film Creed III. The first black-and-white image shows Jordan seated with Majors hugging him from behind while both face the camera. The second image shows both men looking ahead, resting their heads on each other. Cam’ron wrote in the caption: “The reason I didn’t go see creed.”

The “You Gotta Love It” artist didn’t offer any elaboration, but the post led to many suspecting that he was uncomfortable with the two actors in that setting, prompting a wave of criticism. In the comments, many pointed out the 47-year-old’s stance in light of his wearing of the color pink in the late 1990s and 2000s, which marked a shift in perspective in Hip-Hop.

Veteran rapper Skillz crafted his own Instagram post with the photo in question. “We are our own worst enemies smh. I tell all my homies I love ’em…Why? Cuz I do! Sometimes it throws ’em off but Ion care, Ima keep saying that ish. Tomorrow ain’t promised. We all getting older man & death is definitely certain. It’s already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro,” he wrote in the caption.

He continued: “Maaan the times we living in goofy af. Y’all got it. When you die and ya family don’t have one picture of you smiling you got it bruh. Hardest obituary pic ever. You won.” His post resonated with other artists like DJ Paul of Three Six Mafia. “My brother missing out cause it’s an amazing movie! I’ve watched it five times and I’m not just saying that because we had the theme song in the trailer,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. Jarobi White, a founding member of A Tribe Called Quest, also chimed in: “I think being afraid to show love to brothers because of being seen as gay is well…. Gay.”

Such observations haven’t stopped Creed III’s success. Its done mighty well at the box office, with Jordan stepping in as director of the film that made its debut on March 3. It earned $58.7 million in its opening weekend in North America, and so far further $41.8 million overseas.