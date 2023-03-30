US Army Cuts Jonathan Majors From Ad Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Army is proceeding with the exclusion of Jonathan Majors from its upcoming slate of new ads after his recent arrest for alleged assault.

Sources have confirmed that the Army is close to releasing new advertisements in its recent campaign that exclude the actor in time for them to air during the NCAA’s Final Four men’s and women’s games this weekend. The ads were also set up to appear online and through social media platforms along with being displayed on digital and physical billboards. The purchase is estimated at $117 million.

Jonathan Majors, who currently stars in Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was brought on to feature in the advertisements due to his high appeal, especially with a younger demographic. The Army’s aim of enlisting 60,000 recruits last year fell woefully under its goal by 25%. The new campaign, a revitalization of the “Be All You Can Be” slogan, first debuted in 1981 and was the hallmark of the armed force for two decades.

Congressional lawmakers did note the situation in a meeting held by the House of Representatives Appropriation defense subcommittee. “I see you had a bit of bad luck on your ‘Be All You Can Be’ commercial,” said Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., the chairman of the committee to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Gen. James McConville, the Army’s chief of staff. “Hopefully you’re cutting a new commercial and getting it online as quickly as possible.”

“A majority of that content did not contain our main narrator. … So we have a ton of content to go back to, to create basically new commercials new ads, if we need to,” U.S. Army marketing head Major General Alex Fink said in a statement to the press issued Wednesday (March 30). “The campaign is full steam ahead.”

The 33-year-old actor was arrested Saturday (March 25), in New York City and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment. Representatives for the New York Police Department state he was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has stated that there’s evidence clearing Majors whom she states is “the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Majors is expected back in court May 8.