Lil Baby Announces “It’s Only Us” Tour Featuring GloRilla And More

One of the biggest names in the culture is going on the road. Lil Baby has announced the “It’s Only Us” tour.
As spotted on Blavity the Atlanta, Georgia native is about to bring his discography to life like never before. This week the MC revealed that he will be headlining his own tour this year. On Monday, April 10 he released a promotional trailer of him contacting his supporting cast. “It’s Only Us Tour 2023🔥🔥🔥🔥 This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer !! I’m Bringing @thekidlaroi @rylorodriguez @glorillapimp @glittergirlgloss @hunxho !! Tickets on sale Thursday ….. #staytuned #IOU #newmusicotw” the caption read. The concert run will feature some of the game’s most exciting new talent including GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho and more.
Soon after the announcement his fans were to quick to point out that a tour date in Atlanta was missing. In response he took to Twitter and requested his followers vote on what he should do. “Atlanta Y’all Want A Tour Date ? Or Baby Bash Like We Been Having The Last 3 Years ???” he wrote.
The current Lil Baby “It’s Only Us” tour dates can be found below.
May 19: Metro Metro Festival — Montreal
June 10: Governors Ball Music Festival — New York, N.Y.
July 26: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas
July 28: Moody Center — Austin, Texas
July 29: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas
Aug. 1: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Ariz.
Aug. 2: Pechanga Arena^* — San Diego, Calif.
Aug. 4: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nev.
Aug. 5: Crypto.com Arena^* — Los Angeles, Calif.
Aug. 6: Oakland Arena — Oakland, Calif
Aug. 9: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, Calif.
Aug. 12: Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, Wash.
Aug. 14: Delta Center — Salt Lake City, Utah
Aug. 15: Ball Arena — Denver, Colo.
Aug. 17: Enterprise Center^ — St. Louis, Mo.
Aug. 18: Fiserv Forum^ — Milwaukee, Wisc.
Aug. 19: Target Center^ — Minneapolis, Minn.
Aug. 23: Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, Mich.
Aug. 24: United Center — Chicago, Ill.
Aug. 26: Nationwide Arena — Columbus, Ohio
Aug. 31: Capital One Arena — Washington, D.C.
Sept. 2: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
Sept. 3: CFG Bank Arena — Baltimore, MD
Sept. 5: PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, Penn.
Sept. 6: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Ind.
Sept. 7: FedExForum* — Memphis, Tenn.
Sept. 8: KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, Ky.
Sept. 9: Bridgestone Arena* — Nashville, Tenn.
Sept. 11: PNC Arena — Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 12: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, N.C.
Sept. 15: Amalie Arena — Tampa, Fla.
Sept. 16: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, Fla.
Sept. 19: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, La.
Sept. 22: FLA Live Arena — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Photo: Prince Williams
