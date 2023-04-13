HHW Gaming: Microsoft Adds More Flavors To The Xbox Series Elite 2 Controller Via The Xbox Design Lab

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Xbox’s latest Elite pro controller just got some more flavor.

Microsoft bolstered its lineup of custom Xbox controllers when it finally gave gamers what they wanted, the ability to make custom Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers by adding the option to the Xbox Design Lab.

Now they have added even more custom color options, allowing you to make a controller that will separate you from the pack.

Gamers will now have 16 primary colors for your top and back case, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller to choose from.

New vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink can complement with new black-out ABXY buttons giving you “literally billions of possibilities for personalizing our most advanced controller.”

Include that with other custom design options like adjusting the color of the thumbstick rings and base for a splash of color, or take things to an elite level by adding metallic triggers and D-Pads to make your custom controller truly feel elite.

The Perfect Excuse To Visit The Xbox Design Lab & Create An Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

The new color options are the perfect excuse to visit the Xbox Design Lab and start customizing your Elite Series 2 controller.

On top of adding some flare to the gaming accessory, the controller also features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, and shorter hair trigger locks that will help take your gaming skills to another level.

Pair that with the Xbox Accessories App, and you can fine-tune your controller by mapping the buttons, adjusting the triggers and thumbsticks, and even customizing the color of the controller’s lights.

You can head to the Xbox Design Lab right now to design your own Xbox Elite Series 2 controller starting at $149.99.

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Elite Series 2