Kid Cudi Joins The Cast of The Upcoming ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Movie’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’

Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, will be in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog Movie spinoff, Knuckles.

There is no word precisely who Cudi will be playing in the upcoming series coming to Paramount+. Deadline reports the rapper/actor will join other new cast members, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor.

Returning is Idris Elba, the voice of the video game character Knuckles, who made his big screen debut in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Other returning cast members include Adam Pally as Walt Whipple and Tika Sumpter as Maddie.

As for the plot, it will follow Knuckles’ “journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior,” and will take place between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film.

As for Cudi, this won’t be the first time he will be involved in a film or television adaptation of a popular video game. The “Man On The Moon” crafter starred in the critically panned Need For Speed film alongside Aaron Paul and Michael Keaton. Remember that sh*t show?

The news of Cudi joining the cast for Knuckles as the first set photo arrived revealed that filming on the series has begun. Jeff Fowler will direct the series pilot episode. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker will be directors on other episodes.

Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara will serve as executive producers.

Photo: Variety / Getty