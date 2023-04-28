Larry June, The Alchemist & Action Bronson “Solid Plan,” NLE Choppa “Slut Me Out” & More | Daily Visuals 4.28.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since The Wire went off the air more than a decade ago, followers of the series always welcome any appearance from fan-favorite character Wee-Bey (Hassan Johnson) whenever we can get one. Well, todays our lucky day because Barksdale righthand man stars in a brand new music video and he’s up to no good.

In the visuals for Larry June, The Alchemist and Action Bronson’s “Solid Plan,” the aforementioned artists sit down with OG Wee-Bey at a bar in Brooklyn where they hatch a plan to get some racks only to leave us hanging as the video ends before they can see it through. There better be a sequel to this joint.

Elsewhere NLE Choppa is living out his wildest fantasies and in his clip for “Slut Me Out” invites a gang of women to his home to, well, slut him out. Wall to wall booty just rubbing all up on him. Y’all know he happy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Muggs, Meyhem Lauren and Madlib, Big Boogie, and more.

LARRY JUNE, THE ALCHEMIST & ACTION BRONSON – “SOLID PLAN”

NLE CHOPPA – “SLUT ME OUT”

DJ MUGGS, MEYHEM LAUREN & MADLIB – “OD WILSON”

BIG BOOGIE – “POP SHIT”

LUH TYLER – “STAND ON BIZ”

ANN MARIE – “SLIDE RN”

PESO PESO, SAUCE WALKA & TRAPPIN TREZZ – “NO DISS”

T-RELL – “CAME UP”

JAY WORTHY & IAMNOBODI – “10 G’S”