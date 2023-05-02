Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Cher And Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Reportedly Are Over

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Word on the street is that Cher, 76, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, have ended their May-December romance. According to TMZ, they were also never even engaged despite multiple reports to the contrary.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ they ended things a few weeks ago, though it’s currently unclear what led to the relationship’s collapse or who first decided to end it.

The musical icon fueled rumors that the couple was engaged when she shared a photo of a massive engagement ring on social media around Christmas. She also later told the paparazzi that they were engaged, but it seems they were just having fun.

According to People, the couple met last September during Paris Fashion Week. Edwards has reportedly helped her with new music and supported her last year when she lost her 96-year-old mother.

Cher is considered the “Goddess of Pop” with a phenomenal career that spans five decades. The “Believe” singer is one Tony away from being an EGOT winner–considered the grand slam of the entertainment industry. She was formerly married to the late Sonny Bono and Greg Allman; she has a son with each.

Edwards is an executive at Universal Music Group and was previously linked to Amber Rose with whom he shares a son, Slash.

They couple was spotted on the red carpet together earlier this year.

Page Six reported:

Cher and the music producer looked smitten as they wrapped their arms around each other for photos. They both flashed cheerful smiles and flaunted their love for all to see.

Both wore head-to-toe Versace for the occasion, of course, with Edwards looking cool in all black; he paired a button-front jacket with a knit polo and dress pants, while the Goddess of Pop went glam in a metallic blue leather jacket embellished with studs and crystals layered atop a matching bondage-style catsuit and platform boots.

The couple’s loved-up outing marked the first time they walked a red carpet together, hinting that they are more serious than ever.

Welp. Grand opening, grand closing.