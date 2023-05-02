Lupe Fiasco “SentRock,” Rich the Kid ft. Fivio Foreign & Jay Critch “Still Movin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though he doesn’t drop off as much material as he used to back in the day, Lupe Fiasco is still regarded by many as one of the nicest MC’s in the rap game and truth be told, he’s making a pretty strong case whenever he does release new work.

In his latest visuals for “SentRock,” Lupe Fiasco falls back as he lets Chicago-based artist, SentRock shine for the duration of the video and take a Lupe Fiasco inspired painting on a tour through the Windy City and is actually available for purchase on the Enstrumental website. That painting is pretty damn dope, b.

Back in New York City, Rich The Kid gets in his Empire state of mind and in his clip to “Still Movin” links up with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch to get smoked out and poured up in the back blocks of the city that never sleeps.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Juicy J featuring Xavier Wulf, Ill Bill featuring Sick Jacken & Immortal Technique, and more.

