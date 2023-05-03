HHW Gaming: Marian No Longer Needs Saving In Secret Games’ ‘Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Double Dragon is the latest classic beat ’em up to get a fresh spin on it.

Wednesday, Modus Games and developer Secret Games unveiled its entry into the Double Dragon franchise, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.

That’s a lot of dragons in that title.

The game features all the beat ’em up action you remember from the iconic video game that gamers spent many quarters trying to beat in arcades before it finally made its way into homes.

But there is a twist.

Yes, your favorite fighting bros, Billy and Jimmy Lee, are back, BUT, in this story, Marian is no longer the damsel in distress. She’s out dishing her brand of justice in the game and is more of a ranged character due to her using firearms and even wielding a bazooka.

There is also a brand-new character for players to embark on the co-op fun with, Uncle Matin, “a riot-shield-wielding powerhouse.”

Synopsis:

New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime, and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city.

Rise of the Dragons Is Now A Roguelike

Also, this isn’t your typical beat ’em-up game. It also has roguelike elements that will help deliver the classic gameplay elements and make Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons a highly replayable experience that promises not to deliver the same experience every time you hit the start button, thanks to a dynamic mission select feature.

Rise of the Dragons will introduce a cash system allowing players to earn cash when they use a Special KO on enemies. Players earn Health boosts when they use “Crowd Control” moves that help them clear out multiple enemies on the screen. You can use the cash you earn at the end of each of level to purchase powerful upgrades for your character, or you can bank it. There is no one way to run through the game.

The order in which you choose your mission can affect different things, like mission length, the number of enemies you encounter, and the overall difficulty.

We are in a beat ’em up renaissance with games like Scott Pilgrim Complete Edition, Streets of Rage 4, and the fantastic TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, like restoring that fun arcade energy.

Will Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons do the same when it arrives on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 later this summer?

Chances are high it will.

Peep the trailer below.

—

Photo: Source: Secret Games / Modus Games / Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons