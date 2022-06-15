‘TMNT Shredder’s Revenge’ Review: You Will Love Being A Turtle In Tribute Games Perfect Rehash

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes you don’t have to pay $70 for a top-tier gaming experience, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a perfect example of that.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Restores The Feeling

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has been on the minds of gamers since it was first announced in March 2021. Dotemu, who is no stranger to bringing back classic beat ’em games, see Streets of Rage 4, teamed up with Tribute Games (Panzer Paladin) to deliver a perfect Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game.

We are happy to say that Tribute Games accomplished the mission step into our TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge review below.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Is A Perfect Blend of New & Old

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a combination of numerous versions of the side-scrolling beat ’em games we splurged quarters on at arcades and spent hours playing at home.

Whether it’s the classic arcade 1989 game, the NES port Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game, Super Nintendo’s Turtles In Time, or 2007’s TMNT, Shredder’s Revenge takes an element from each of those games. On top of that, throw in some style from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and you got something special.

Yes, the button-mashing madness is back, but it’s more responsive. The side-scrolling mayhem has returned, but it moves much faster and smoother. The boss battles against your favorite villains are there, of course. So that begs the question, what exactly is new this time around?

A New Story Mode

Shredder’s Revenge introduces a new story mode similar to Scott Pilgrim’s that will see you take you’re selected hero across a map of TMNT’s version of New York City. Your mission is to stop the Foot Clan, specifically Krang, the talking brain from Dimension X, while keeping the Oroku Saki, better known as The Shredder, from dining on turtle soup.

Each episode features challenges players can try to complete and collectibles to find that will be important to other characters from TMNT lore encountered during your playthrough. To increase Shredder’s Revenge replay value, you can revisit episodes after completing them if you missed out on a collectible or filed to complete a challenge.

During the campaign, you can level up your character, learn new abilities, and increase your “Ninja Power” bar that allows you to execute super techniques and activate “Radical Mode.” Power levels can be increased separately for each Ninja Turtle you play with, including April O’Neal, Master Splinter, and Casey Jones’ (unlocked once you beat the game). They also each have different endings, another way to keep you playing.

You even can change your character in the middle of a playthrough if you want to level up each character at one time, or you can just run through the two-hour campaign.

Other new touches include a taunt feature that helps you raise your “Ninja Power” meter, team-up moves, and the ability to revive downed teammates during co-op play.

If the new story mode isn’t your jam and you want more of a challenge, you can still play the classic arcade mode that features limited lives, no saved progression, and having to stick with one character.

Final Verdict

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is another great rehash of a classic game. Tribute Games expertly crafted a TMNT game that we have loved and added new features without diluting the product. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and new features, including the original Turtle voice actors from the 1987 cartoon and calling on Tee Lopes to reimagine the Ninja Turtles’ music.

There is even a moment in the game where Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon’s song “We Ain’t Came To Lose,” featured on the official soundtrack, makes a well-timed appearance in Shredder’s Revenge.

The gameplay mechanics still feel familiar but have some new flavor thanks to new techniques. All this while still looking like the classic TMNT side scroller beat ’em up with those retro graphics we have come to love.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is easily one of our favorite games of the year and, for $24.99, needs to be in your collection immediately. Sadly we didn’t experience the 6-player co-op madness, and understandably so, being that not many people have the game during the review process. Rest assured, we are looking forward to playing with our friends when the game launches on June 16.

Photo: Dotemu/Tribute Games

*Review code for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on PS4 provided by Dotemu*