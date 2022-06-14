HHW Gaming: Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Trade Bars On ‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ Soundtrack

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Add this to the news we didn’t see coming or expect from Dotemu’s upcoming beat ’em up video game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The Wu-Tang Clan’s lyrical assassins Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are on the game’s official soundtrack.

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Aint Come To Lose

The two founding members of the iconic Hip-Hop group let loose on the Tee Lopes-produced track title “We Ain’t Came To Lose.” Lopes, best known for his legendary remixes of popular video game music, worked on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge official soundtrack.

On the song preview shared by Dotemu, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon trade lyrical bars, each spitting from certain viewpoints of the heroes and villains of the iconic cartoon. The Wallabee Champ raps from the perspective of The Shredder, dropping lines like, “see these muscles on me? I can beat your teacher. I’ll defeat Leonardo y’all become the weakest.”

Raekwon reps on behalf of the Ninja Turtles, rapping as the beat brilliantly switches up to a remixed version of the Ninja Turtles theme song. “We’re heroes in a half shell going to war, got the city under siege, and they’re holding the fort, got extra-large pizza boxes all on the floor,” he raps.

A Vynl and CD Will Be Available

Dotemu also revealed that the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge soundtrack will come in both vinyl and CD options which you can pre-order right now by heading here.

As for the game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge finally punches and kicks its way onto PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles on June 16.

The game is a direct love letter to fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and gets its inspiration from the Turtles ‘iconic 1987 design. The game is also a celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired as we are currently reviewing the game, and we will share our thoughts on Wednesday, June 15.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty