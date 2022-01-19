Raekwon Teams With Diadora And Foot Locker To Launch Community Initiative

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just a couple of days past his birthday Raekwon is already saluting the people. He has partnered with Diadora and Foot Locker to support emerging creatives.

The legacy of this classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… lives on through the lens of sneaker and music culture as Raekwon, Diadora, and Foot Locker, Inc. collaborate to launch “Community Linx,” a series of product capsules built with and linking to local communities. With each drop, the trio will provide rising local music talent with the tools, resources, and knowledge needed to elevate their game.

The program kicks off with a universal Diadora N9002 and an NYC-inspired Diadora N9002, available in men’s sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports beginning January 27 for $120. Both sneakers feature a nylon-suede upper and rubber outsole for increased durability and traction, and Raekwon’s signature on the heel. The N9002 NYC is blue and orange, while the universal N9002 comes in black and grey. The next launch will represent the city of Philadelphia. This will be followed by Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, each of which will include an assortment of New Era hats tied to that city’s footwear collection. Every N9002 release across the Community Linx program will also be packaged in a custom-designed box featuring city landmarks specific to each market.

In support of the N9002 NYC, Raekwon, Diadora, and Foot Locker, Inc. selected 16 up-and-coming musicians from NYC for an invite-only, four-week beat-making course hosted by producer and DJ, Scram Jones. Each participant will receive invaluable insight into the beat-making process, from using different tools to mixing and mastering a track.

They will then have the opportunity to present their beats to Raekwon and special guest Dave East at a private event at the Foot Locker 181st Street Community Store. They will receive direct feedback and counsel from established names in the game, participate in a Q&A, and receive a pair of the N9002 NYC. Each subsequent local activation in Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston will provide talent with similar opportunities to collaborate with Raekwon and local professionals, concluding with showcase events at a Foot Locker location.

“I concepted Community Linx because I wanted to bring music and sneaker culture together in a meaningful way,” said Raekwon. “I’m thankful that Diadora and Foot Locker, Inc. believed in my vision. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of music talent by providing them with tools and resources to hone their craft. I can’t wait to hear their work. Every sneaker capsule represents the hustle of each city and hopefully serves as a reminder to keep chasing your dreams.”

“Our latest collaboration with Raekwon is built on a shared commitment to community and passion for music and sport,” said Claudio Bora, CEO of Diadora. “We’re excited to provide young musicians with an opportunity to gain experience from some of the best artists in the business, and each city with a sneaker that celebrates its unique qualities.”

“Foot Locker, Inc. is continuously looking for ways to make a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said John Hochadel, Vice President, Global Concepts and Energy at Foot Locker, Inc. “We are excited to team with Raekwon and Diadora and collaborate on a program designed to empower and inspire. We look forward to seeing the impact this program has on everyone it touches.”

Photo: DIADORA