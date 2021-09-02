Purple Tape Vibes: Ghostface Killah, Raekwon & Tems Hop On WizKid’s “Essence”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

WizKid released his crowd-pleasing hit “Essence” featuring fellow Nigerian artist Tems in October 2020 and the song has enjoyed a long shelf life that has extended deep into 2021. A new remix for the track was just released featuring the Wu-Tang Clan brothers Ghostface Killah and Raekwon and it appears the song will grow new legs once more.

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon both shared the song’s remix via social media, and the Wu-Tang swordsman brought their confident OG energy to the track while making sure to center the ladies on this one. Tony Starks opens up the track and delivers one of his consistently fresh lover man performances that he’s displayed on similar songs in the past. Raekwon matches his brother’s mood and stances, joining the party later on in the track.

Justin Beiber hopped on a remix of “Essence” earlier this summer which also helped to boost the song’s profile but it largely came and went in some regards. But the buzz right now is the Purple Tape remix of the track and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty