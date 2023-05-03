Snoop Dogg To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Doggystyle’ At Hollywood Bowl

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg deserves all of the flowers for his still ongoing career and an upcoming pair of shows will serve as a way for fans to support and honor the Doggfather. This summer, Snoop Dogg and some of his famous friends will grace the stages of the Hollywood Bowl for a pair of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle.

Snoop Dogg is comfortably resting in his OG status but still very much an active player on all fronts, which include his various business ventures, commercials, and generally being one of the world’s best entertainers. Doggystyle made its debut in November 1993, with Dr. Dre at the production helm and effectively catapulting the Long Beach, Calif. native into superstardom status.

The D-O-Double-G will take to the Hollywood Bowl stages for a pair of dates, June 27 and June 28 respectively, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 5). Dr. Dre is also on the bill and listed as a producer, and fans can expect the longtime collaborators to make this a concert Hip-Hop fans won’t want to miss.

Joining in on the musical front are conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra, who will replay some of Snoop and Dre’s classic hits for the crowd.

To learn more about Snoop Dogg and the Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle & More and produced by Dr. Dre show, please visit this link.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty