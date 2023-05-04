Cordae “The Water Freestyle,” Dej Loaf “100 Million” & More | Daily Visuals 5.4.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now, Cordae’s been establishing himself as one of the nicest MC’s of this generation and while Hip-Hop legends like Jadakiss and Nas have given the young’n his flowers, Cordae is prepared to branch out of the states and conquer foreign land to expand his reach.

Heading overseas and becoming familiar with the homeland of his baby mama (Naomi Osaka), Cordae takes in the views and sites of Japan in his visuals to “The Water” and roams the streets of Tokyo where he takes pics with the locals and hits up some clothing spots for exclusive attire. If this was the early 2000s he would’ve came back with hella pairs of BAPE’s.

Back in Detroit, Dej Loaf decides to roll through her hometown and in her clip to “100 Million” she hitches a ride on top of a whip before hitting the streets with her torch wielding peoples. We don’t care what y’all think, camouflage pants on women are sexy. Just sayin’.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hot Boy Turk, Jay Critch and more.

CORDAE – “THE WATER FREESTYLE”

DEJ LOAF – “100 MILLION”

HOT BOY TURK – “EVER NI$$ BLEED”

JAY CRITCH – “LANDSLIDE”

TEGO CALDERON – “LA RECETA”

JACKBOY – “BASEBALL”

KARI FAUX – “MAKE A WISH”

DAEMONEY, LUCKI & MONEY MUSIK FT. VEEZE & BABYFACE RAY – “WHO IS THAT?”