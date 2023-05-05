Cordae “The Water Freestyle,” Dej Loaf “100 Million” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This past weekend Jack Harlow had the internet going nuts like Paul Wall when he surprisingly dropped his third studio album, Jackman, and now a week later he drops a visual for one of the album’s fan favorite cuts.

Coming through with visuals for “They Don’t Love It,” Jack Harlow takes it back home to Louisville where he goes full Kentuckian baller with the tight white tank top and the purple basketball shorts in the parking lot mall. There he and his peoples try to woo some pretty young thangs who actually look impressed by the fit and seem more than willing to squeeze themselves into his Honda. Jack Harlow must clean up at the Kentucky Derby.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Talib Kweli continues to do what he can to educate the masses through his rhymes and in his Seun Kuti and Cassper Nyovest assisted clip for “Nat Turner,” the Brooklyn MC and company head to Africa to post up in front of the Black Star Gate in Ghana to drop their rhymes and deliver a powerful pro-Black message. We wish Mos Def was a part of this but we already know we can’t get everything we want in life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Zombie Juice and Curren$y, Flee Lord and Crisis, and more.

JACK HARLOW – “THEY DON’T LOVE IT”

TALIB KWELI & MADLIB FT. SEUN KUTI & CASSPER

NYOVEST – “NAT TURNER”

ZOMBIE JUICE & CURREN$Y – “TERPALATION”

FLEE LORD & CRISIS – “PRESSURE”

KAMAYA – “CAN’T BE FRIENDS”

$TUPID YOUNG & ABBLUE – “NO REASON”

DREGO – “IN MY BAG”

TION WAYNE – “HEALING”