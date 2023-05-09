will.i.am & Lil Wayne “The Formula,” DaBaby “Shake Sum” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like just yesteryear that a day wouldn’t pass by without a song or video from Lil Wayne or will.i.am was getting burn on the regular, and while that’s not the case these days, today the two link up to remind everyone they still got a lot left in the tank.

Taking to the race track for their CGI constructed visuals to “The Formula,” will.i.am and Weezy get their Formula 1 race car on and satisfy their need for speed by holding court on a race circuit as F1 whips zoom past them (computer generated of course) and the sun sets in the background. Who knew they were fans of the sport?

DaBaby meanwhile continues to have fun with his music clips and play different characters as he does in “Shake Sumn,” where he puts on a fireman’s uniform to set the roof on fire as booties twerk and fan the flames that no one seems to try to put out.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, Belly and more.

WILL.I.AM & LIL WAYNE – “THE FORMULA”

DABABY – “SHAKE SUMN”

PESO PESO – “LANVIN”

BELLY – “AMBIANCE”

ALESKA SAFIYA – “NOBODY KNOWS”

MARSHMELLOW & BRENT FAIYAZ – “FELL IN LOVE”

DABOII – “BACKWOOD FULLA YEA”

BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL – “SOFT LANDING”