Rags-To-Riches: Peep The New Trailer For ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ A Cheetos Origin Story

“Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” are arguably the most popular bag of chips out in these streets. But is that popularity enough to warrant its own origin story film? Apparently it is.

Last year it was reported that Searchlight Pictures was producing a movie centered around the creation of Frito-Lay’s most popular potato chip and today we’ve gotten the first trailer for former brand janitor Richard Montañez’s rags-to-riches story. Dubbed Flamin’ Hot (of course) the Eva Longoria-directed project takes the true life story of Richard Montañez (portrayed by Jesse Garcia) and turns it into a comedic and heartfelt film about a man who went from running the streets with his gang-banging homies to the top of the corporate world simply by turning to his Mexican heritage and applying it to the American dream.

With Frito-Lay struggling to maintain its popularity in bodegas across the board, Richard Montañez came up with the idea for a churro that was spicy but not overbearing and pitched the idea of the “Flamin Hot Cheetos” to the higher-ups at the company. The rest was history. Though he went on to be a massive success and even released a book about his million dollar baby, Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive, Frito-Lay has disputed his role in the creation of the chip as they be hatin’, allegedly.

Regardless of whether or not all the facts line up, the trailer to Flamin’ Hot does seem like it will be not just a fun film for the family, but also an inspirational one for anyone out there trying to turn their life around.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters June 9.