3 NYPD Cops Charged For Stealing Bottles Of Jay-Z’s Ace Of Spades Champagne

Police officers in New York City don’t have the best reputation when it comes to their “community service,” but three officers took things to another level of shiesty and are now paying the price for their transgressions.

According to The New York Daily News, three NYPD detectives were charged Monday (May 15), for creeping into the VIP section of the Electric Zoo concert on Randalls Island last year and actually trying to get themselves two bottles of Ace of Spades via the five-finger discount. Damn criminals! The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced that detectives Jonathan Gonzalez, 33, and Wojciech Czech, 44, were each charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, and Gonzalez and detective Warren Golden, 31, were charged with official misconduct.

Apparently, the three cops were on duty the day of the concert Sept. 3 when they decided to sneak into the VIP section around 7 p.m. Once inside, they ordered a few rounds of Jay-Z’s exclusive champagne, Ace of Spades. That’s when things went left, and the criminal element that hides behind that NYPD badge rose to the surface.

The New York Daily News reports:

Gonzalez waited until the guests stepped away from their table and swiped two bottles — the total cost of both was $2,900 — and put them on the table where the other two officers were standing, according to the indictment.

As one of the guests watched, Gonzalez fetched his backpack and Czech handed him the bottles to put them in and the three of them retreated to a crew-only area with the ill-gotten grape, charges show.

“At no time as the crime unfolded did Golden, who observed the conduct, take any action to intervene to prevent the theft or restore the stolen property to its owners,” prosecutors said.

A security guard who peeped the entire incident confronted the police officers who tried to convince him they belonged in the area. After returning the bottles to their rightful ballers, the security guard called the police and had the three party crashers busted.

Warren Golden’s lawyer, Jacob Weinstein, isn’t sweating the allegations saying “My client will be totally vindicated in this matter. The charge is simply not supported by the facts and the DA’s office should never have brought this allegation against Officer Golden.”

Yeah aight.

This isn’t a good look for the NYPD given all the ways they show and prove that they think they’re above the law these days. Now they out here stealing bottles of bubbly from hardworking New Yorkers? Throw the book at them.

