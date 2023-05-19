G Herbo Starts New Non-Profit Organization For Mental Health, ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mental health has finally become a topic of discussion that isn’t considered taboo or embarrassing in the Hip-Hop culture and G Herbo is doing his part to help those in need of help get the proper resources that they’re seeking.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the Chicago representative revealed that he’d begun a non-profit organization named Swervin’ Through Stress that focuses on increasing mental health awareness in the Black community with plans on kicking things off this weekend (May 20). Teaming up with Social Works for the Black Joy Ride Event that will feature a black joy ride that will start and end at Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago, the event will feature all kinds of activities including different kinds of yoga’s and local wellness brand pop-ups that’ll represent the community.

We love this.

Billboard reports:

The following day, Swervin’ Through Stress will partner with Free Root Operations Bloom Program to service women affected by gun violence. They will pamper women at a local spa, conduct a breath-work workshop, and do more sensory wellness activities.

“Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” Herbo tells Billboard. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

If only more rappers and entertainers would follow suit, we might could see a difference being made in our communities. Just sayin.’

Anyone looking to get involved in the Swervin’ Through Stress event can check out the website to see how they can get down with the cause and do their part to help their community.

What do y’all think of G Herbo’s latest positive venture? Let us know in the comments section below.

