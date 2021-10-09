Twitter Debates Who Had Best Verse Between G Herbo & Lil Durk On Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke” Remix

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nardo Wick already had one of the top heaters of 2021 with his sinister “Who Want Smoke?” single that landed the 20-year-old rapper on the map. Now, the Jacksonville, Fla. native enlisted the services of 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk for the remix for the single, and Twitter has launched into a serious debate.

Nardo Wick is still prepping his presumably soon-to-come debut album and if it’s any indication, the remix to “Who Want Smoke?” featuring EMKAY’s blistering production sounds like the project will deliver.

For the remix, Nardo opens up on the first verse and then makes way for Lil Durk after the infectious hook passes by.

Here is a portion of Lil Durk’s verse:

They be on my page like, “Slide for Von,” I know they trollin’ me

Outside with your big homie be on, I keep them folks with me

Got it back in blood, y’all just don’t know, that’s how it ‘posed to be

Call him for a feature just to kill him ’cause we know he sweet

Uh, uh-uh-uh-uh, who the f*ck is that?

Bro gon’ check the door, look out the window, don’t forget the strap

I be on they ass, when I see opps, I do forget I rap

I be on this shit wherever I’m at, I learned that from the ‘Raq

To be completely fair, 21 Savage’s verse is strong as much of his features are, but it goes without saying that Herbo and Durk are the talk of the moment.

Here is a portion of G Herbo’s verse:

I be with real killers, I’m a rappin’ street n*gga

Copy, paste, delete n*ggas

Can’t wait ’til we see n*ggas

Who want smoke? It’s free

All the oppers sweet, Swishers

Hop out middle of the street, hit him

Soon as he fall off his feet, kill him

Been out all week, seen three R.I.P. pictures

All my shooters, all eat

You can tell that we richer

Pull up ballin’, swish, been on all the hits

Now I’m all legit (All legit), shout out Nardo Wick, b*tch

Check out Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke” remix along with the video below and you be the judge. Keep scrolling to see reactions.

