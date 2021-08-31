21 Savage Talks About The Financial Benefits of Owning His Masters

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Count 21 Savage as one of those music artists who knows the value behind owning their masters and being on top of their game, as he revealed in a recent interview.

The “No Heart” Rapper broke down how much he benefits from the situation while appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “I had a platinum album before I signed my deal, you see what I’m saying. So…I own my masters. I own my masters right now. Every song you ever heard, I own it,” he stated. “My split, I got a 70/30 split with my label; I get 70, they get 30. I own all my masters.”

21 Savage went to explain that being in this position made him more financially stable than going out on tour. “A lot of rappers, most of their money come from touring. I make more money off of my album sales and my music sales than I do off touring.”, he said. The 28-year old rapper has talked about being in this position before, thanks to signing with L.A. Reid and Epic Records in 2017 which gave him 100 percent ownership based off of the success of his Savage Mode EP with Metro Boomin the previous year. For him, having that ownership demonstrated the label’s belief in his value. “I wanted to sign to someone who’s going to believe in me. Like, who’s going to understand me.”, he said.

When asked by Gillie Da Kid if he’d ever think about selling the rights, 21 Savage replied: “I don’t know. I feel like that’s some s–t you pass down for generations type s–t. But then again, if a m———a come and say, ‘Ay Savage, I got a billion for your masters,’ that m——–a’s gone.”

Check out the full interview below.