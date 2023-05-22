Jamaal Bowman Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bigoted Takes 

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Representative Jamaal Bowman has publicly blasted fellow Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over her racist tropes & behavior after a verbal confrontation.

The Democratic Representative from the Bronx, New York got into it with the Republican Representative from Georgia on Wednesday afternoon (May 17th) on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after a vote. “Do something about guns!” he said to her. “Invest in education.” Greene shot back, “Impeach Biden,” before rattling off queries about Democrats and their inability to seal off the border. Both were smiling, but reporters noted that she did shake her fist. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came up to Bowman, gently tugging at his arm while saying, “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

The next day, Greene claimed that Bowman had called her a white supremacist, stating that the term was “equal” to “calling a person of color the N-word.” She continued, saying she felt threatened by him and that his “physical mannerisms were aggressive.” “I’m very concerned about Jamaal Bowman,” Ms. Greene stated, “and he’s someone that people should watch.”

She claimed that she had video footage of the confrontation.

Bowman was outraged over the far-right politician’s comments, but unsurprised. He released a statement through his office. “There’s a history of this, from Mike Brown to Emmett Till to any Black man who is passionate, outspoken, intelligent trying to stand their ground being confronted with violence,” Mr. Bowman responded. “Marjorie’s attack is beyond a dog whistle. It’s a bullhorn. And it’s reckless and dangerous. She has put a target on my back.”

Bowman’s Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives have risen to his defense. Representative Madeleine Dean of Delaware appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut and called out Greene’s rhetoric. “This kind of outward racism, bigotry, dog whistles, as he said, ‘bullhorn,’ when you call a Black man threatening–this is a former school principal,” she said. So far, Greene has not responded again.