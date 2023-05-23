Subscribe
News

Indiana Youth Basketball Game Erupts Into Brawl After Man Attacks Ref, Gets Taken Down MMA Style

Dana White needs to sign the ref.

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Basketball player practicing on sports court

Indiana is home to a passionate base of basketball fans as evidenced in a new video that showed a man coming from the stands to attack a referee on the court. The situation took place at a youth basketball game and the man who attacked the ref got taken down MMA style before it was broken up.

Twitter user Jeff Lytle shared a video via Twitter this past Saturday (May 20) from a youth basketball game at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Indiana, according to a report from local outlet WANE which has more.

From WANE:

A witness told WANE 15 that the parent in the video was complaining about foul calls. After speaking to the referee, he was then asked to leave the game.

As the official attempted to get help in removing the parent, the man got in his face and grabbed the referee, according to the witness.

The witness then said the man was ultimately escorted out of the game and did not return. The witness claimed they showed officers the video of the incident.

The outlet adds that the eight-grade teams were playing in the Gym Rats Basketball tournament in Fort Wayne.

Thankfully, things were broken up at the scene as police officers were never called to the venue to intervene.

As we said, basketball is life in Indiana. Word to Larry Bird.

Photo: Getty

RELATED TAGS

basketball indiana

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
Basketball player practicing on sports court

Indiana Youth Basketball Game Erupts Into Brawl After Man Attacks Ref, Gets Taken Down MMA Style

05.23.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close