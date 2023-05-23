Swizz Beatz ft. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip “Take ‘Em Out,” Dave East ft. Katt Rockell “Feel Like” & More | Daily Visuals 5.23.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz has been blessing Hip-Hop with exceptional production for a few decades now and if he calls on your number to drop a hot 16, you better bring that heat because the culture will call you out for lacking on a Swizz beat.

Luckily for us, the OG Ruff Rydin’ producer recruited the likes of Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip for his black-and-white visuals to “Take ‘Em Out,” who set the microphone ablaze with their bars as chaos erupts out in the streets of New York.

Keeping the scene in New York, Dave East keeps his video grind going and in his latest clip to the Katt Rockell assisted “Feel Like,” the Harlem representative takes to the streets of his neighborhood to kick it with his peoples while onlookers pull out their phones to capture a celebrity in the wild.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from GloRilla, Key Glock, and more.

SWIZZ BEATZ FT. JADAKISS, BENNY THE BUTCHER & SCARLIP – “TAKE ‘EM OUT”

DAVE EAST FT. KATT ROCKELL – “FEEL LIKE”

GLORILLA – “LICK OR SUM”

KEY GLOCK – “WORK”

PARIS TEXAS – “BULLET MAN”

FREDO BANG – “ON DAT”

SOFAYGO – “YE”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “BETTER WITH EACH OTHER”