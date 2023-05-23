Fantasia and Halle Bailey Shine In ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The trailer for The Color Purple remake featuring Fantasia and Halle Bailey has been released by Warner Bros. to rave reviews online.

The new adaptation of the classic film from 1985 which was born from Alice Walker’s acclaimed 1982 novel and the recent Broadway musical released its first trailer on Monday (May 22nd). The film features Fantasia in her major motion picture debut, playing the role of Celie. The R&B star and former American Idol is reprising her role from the original Broadway run from April 2007 to January 2008. Halle Bailey is also prominent in the trailer as young Nettie.

Viewers also get to see Danielle Brooks as Sofia, who is returning to the role that earned her a Tony Award nomination in 2016. Taraji P. Henson stars as Thug Avery, Colman Domingo as Mister, H.E.R. as Squeak, Corey Hawkins as Harpo and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama. Rounding out the sterling cast is Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol Mister, David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery, Deon Cole as Alfonso, Ciara as Nettie, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, Tamala J. Mann as First Lady, Jon Batiste as Grady and Stephen Hill as Buster.

The film reunites Oprah Winfrey, who originally played Sofia in the 1985 film, and Steven Spielberg who directed. Both are now executive producers for this new version along with Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders. Blitz Bazawule, who directed Black Is King, serves as the director for this film. Alice Walker and her daughter, Rebecca Walker, also serve as producers.

The Color Purple is set to premiere in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th before opening internationally on January 18th, 2024. When asked about the movie opening on the holiday and what fueled that decision, Winfrey cited a conversation that she had with Fantasia, saying: “The movie changed her because it allowed her to forgive. She said, ‘People coming to this movie will be healed because I was healed.’”

