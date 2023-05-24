Nike To Give Exclusive Access To “SB” Air Jordan 4 To Select SNKRS Users

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Good news coming out of the sneaker world (kinda) as Nike is preparing to give heads a second chance to get their feet in a pair of the “SB” Air Jordan 4’s in the pine green colorway…with certain conditions.

According to Hypebeast, on Thursday (May 25) Nike will be granting exclusive access to the highly sought after grails to customers of the Nike SNKRS app but only those who’ve met two specific criteria’s that Nike requires, and truth be told, most of us will be a**ed out.

Reports Hypebeast:

Rather than hosting a traditional re-release, Nike has shared that the restock is designed to “reward our loyal SB members who we feel will be most inclined to actually skate in the shoes.” To accomplish this, only Nike accounts that meet two criteria points will be allowed to enter. First, the user must have lost the drawing for the sneaker during its initial drop on March 21. In addition to this, the entrant must have purchased Nike SB footwear within the last year across the Nike digital ecosystem. Here’s the catch: Nike SB Dunks are not included as eligible footwear to qualify. Knowing the mass appeal of the SB Dunk silhouette, the Swoosh has done its best to distinguish and cater to the true skate enthusiasts.

Nike hates us, b. Allegedly.

While we understand where Nike is coming from in their attempt to narrow down who gets exclusive access to these grails, heads have been going crazy copping Nike SB Dunks for the past few years. We ain’t even know there was other “SB” silhouettes out there other than the Dunks both low and high. That being said, we know that bots haven’t been copping anything outside of Jordans and SB Dunks on the SNKRS app, so that’s one way of outmaneuvering the dreaded sneaker-eating programs.

Regardless of who gets access, y’all already know it’s only going to be like eight people who actually get exclusive access after it’s all said and done because the sneaker game just ain’t fair in 2023. Watch your 30 plus year-old virgin neighbor get access to these joints come May 25. Good for him though.

What do y’all think of Nike’s latest rules and maneuvers to get some grails out to customers? Fair or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.