HHW Gaming: ‘League of Legends’ Players Overwhelmingly Down For A Walkout Following Latest Riot Decision

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The North American League of Legends esports league players have a huge gripe and are walking out.

Riot Games made an interesting decision by no longer requiring teams to field an amateur team. In response, players in the League of Legends league have voted overwhelmingly to walk out in protest of the decision, the LCS Players Association representing North American League of Legends esports players said in a tweet.

“The walk out vote has overwhelmingly passed,” the statement begins.

“This is not a decision LCS players have come to lightly. Countless discussions and debates were had between all LCS players in the week leading to this historic vote. One thing is clear from those conversations – our players want to play and compete above all else. Joining hands to put competition aside is a testament to the significance and urgency of the issues at hand.”

“We stand at this impasse because actions were taken by Riot without prior communication or discussion with the LCS players. The LCSPA sincerely hopes Riot will avert this walk out by joining us in the coming days to have open and transparent discussions so that we can forge collaborative solutions to ensure the best futures for the LCS and the NACL,” the statement concludes.

When Will The Walkout Happen?

The Verge reports that franchises have already dropped their amateur teams since the announcement cut off the ability for budding League of Legends players to compete in the League Championship Series (LCS).

The walkout has no date, but according to the website, it could go down at the beginning of summer (June 1). “We are not announcing the official date or duration at this time in order to make planning and pursuing scab labor a more difficult task,” LCSPA executive director Phil Aram told the website in an email.

The Fallout From The Decision

Players have been voicing their frustration with the league’s decision on Twitter since Riot announced the decision on May 12. In a statement, the LCSPA said, “Over 50 percent of current LCS pros came up through the NACL / Academy system.”

In a tweet, Palafox, a player for NRG’s LCS team, said, “I wouldn’t be in [the] LCS had it not been for Academy.” Chime, a player for TSM, added, “The Academy / NACL system gave me the opportunity to pursue a pro career.”

Five out of the tent teams, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Dignitas, Golden Guardians, and NRG in the LCS, also said on Twitter they would not be participating in the upcoming NACL this summer. The LCSPA said two more teams, TSM and Immortals, would not have teams in the NACL either.

Riot’s decision could directly result from the struggle that esports in North America has become. Franchises have said in some statements that trying to keep an amateur team has become a challenge. 100 Thieves recently laid off 100 employees in January.

—

Photo: Gerald Matzka / Gett