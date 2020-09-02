HHW Gaming: Nike & Jordan Brand Link Up With ‘League of Legends’ For Gamer-Inspired Drip

Now, this is gaming drip worth fawning over. Nike and Jordan Brand revealed its upcoming collaboration with League of Legends, and it’s F I R E.

Ahead of the upcoming League of Legends World Championship, Nike unveiled its gaming-inspired capsule collection in collaboration with the insanely popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) title. Designed with gamers in mind, the LoL collab consists of number Nike footwear staples, an Air Jordan 1, jerseys, and other apparel like tees, hoodies, and a “Conquest” bomber jacket.

It’s a no-brainer that Jordan Brand’s only contribution to the collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom will be the most sought out piece from the collection. The eye-catching shoe pictured above is said to be inspired by the League of Legends championship trophy. The kicks are draped in black, white, and purple accents, which surely help the shoes stand out. The signature Swoosh is indented, and the right tongue features a graphic that serves as a nod to the Summoner’s Rift map.

On Nike’s end, you can look forward to the Air Max 90, Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage, Air Force 1 Low, Air Force 1 High, Air Max 270 React, Joyride Dual Run 2, and Air Max 2X. Each pair of sneakers feature video game-related details like pixelated or iridescent Swooshes, hints of metallic materials, gradient hits, and the “Have A Good Game” tagline, a play on Nike’s famous “Have A Nike Day” slogan.

The four jerseys will be from top Esports teams JD Gaming, Suning, and LGD. Each jersey will have team-specific logos and graphics, and prints. The jerseys will feature Dri-FIT to help wick moisture loose waist designs so that the gamers don’t feel restricted, especially during tense moments during matches when they have to bend over in their seats.

No release date has been announced for the collection, but it would be a safe bet for it to arrive around when the League of Legends World Championship begins later this month. We expect this to sell out instantly. This isn’t Nike’s first foray into the world of Esports either. Back in January, the company inked an exclusive apparel partnership with global esports organization T1 Entertainment & Sports.

It’s clear Nike is all in when it comes to rising sport.

Photo: Nike / League of Legends