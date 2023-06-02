Millyz “Violet Skies,” Dave East “Clarity Part 2” Tobe Nwigwe & Nas “On My Soul” & More | Daily Visuals 6.1.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When Jack Harlow claimed to be the nicest white rapper ever outside of Eminem, we were lowkey surprised that only Machine Gun Kelly disputed the notion, as Millyz has as strong a case as any of the two to claim that title.

Continuing to prove that he’s one of the nicest MCs in the game today, Millyz drops off some new visuals to “Violet Skies,” in which he showcases the countless crowds he’s rocked alongside the likes of Jadakiss, Jim Jones, and Dave East. If there was ever a cipher between Jack, MGK, and Millyz, we’d put our bread on Millyz. Just sayin’.

Back in New York, Dave East keeps his grind going, and in his latest clip for “Clarity Part 2,” the Harlemite takes to the studio to lay down his bars while puffing on some trees and sippin’ on some bubbly.

Tobe Nwigwe & Nas link up to spit some Energon-infused bars for “On My Soul” featuring Jacob Blake, the lead single from the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of The Beasts that Nwigwe also stars in.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Albee Al, NLE Choppa, and more.

MILLYZ – “VIOLET SKIES”

DAVE EAST – “CLARITY PART 2”

Tobe Nwigwe & Nas Ft. Jacob Blake On My Soul

ALBEE AL – “YEAAAAA”

NLE CHOPPA – “CHAMPIONS”

KAYCYY – “TIMELESS”

M HUNCHO – “CRAZY TITCH”

JHONNI BLAZE & NEYO – “DON’T FALL OUT OF LOVE”

TRAPLAND PAT FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “SPOOF”