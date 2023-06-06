Dave East “DND,” Moneybagg Yo “Where Ya Bih @” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks, Dave East has been on his grizzly dropping off new music videos and even appearing in those of his Hip-Hop peers as he’s become one of the game’s most visible stars.

Today the Harlem representative takes a trip out to the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia for his latest clip to “DND” in which he posts up on the block and kicks it with the locals for a hot minute. Dave East out there spreading that thug love.

From the East to the South, Moneybagg Yo gets his Hustle & Flow on, and in his clip to “Where Ya Bih @,” Money gets his perm on while dropping his bars in a makeshift studio with the help of his DJ, a white boy and his girls. We wonder if this generation is even familiar with that film. Probably not.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, and more.

DAVE EAST – “DND”

MONEYBAGG YO – “WHERE YA BIH @”

TY DOLLA $IGN – “MOTION”

KEY GLOCK – “IN AND OUTTA TOWN”

BALDACCI & YELAWOLF – “MANGO”

DOMANI – “MAN”

TOOSII – “FWLM”

LOUIS THE SINGER FT. PAUL WALL – “DOWN HERE”

—

Photo: Getty