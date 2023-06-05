HHW Gaming: ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Reportedly Getting Massive San Andreas Expansion

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We can’t think of any other game that has been able to live such a long life than Grand Theft Auto V, and it will reportedly get more content to keep it going.

Spotted on Gaming Bible, Grand Theft Auto V is getting a San Andreas story expansion furthering Rockstar Games’ commitment to squeeze out as much green out of its cash cow, GTA Online, while they continue to work on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Per Gaming Bible:

Coming this month, on June 13, fans can expect GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries to launch. This free expansion will see players working together to fight Merryweather Security as part of the Los Santos Angels.

Players will take part in missions involving “stealing sensitive data from server farms, conducting raids, and dropping explosive payloads on high-value targets across the state.” Heavy stuff.

Rockstar also promises “spontaneous opportunities” to make money and earn new items in the world by taking down moving targets and completing random events. The website also reports that GTA Online players can expect a bevy of fixes and quality-of-life improvements to the game, including: When calling Mors Mutual Insurance, you’ll be able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once.

An alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint) will be added to the Settings Menu.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will become eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Updates to the Creator to incorporate additional props and weather options, including snow.

Are We Close To Seeing Grand Theft Auto 6?

The news of this GTA Online update comes on the heels of reports Rockstar Games is very close to giving us our first look at Grand Theft Auto 6.

The highly-anticipated game was already the victim of a massive leak that confirmed earlier reports that the game would feature a female playable character, have a Bonnie and Clyde influence, and will take us back to Vice City.

We might catch our first look at Summer Game Fest or the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, so stay tuned.

Photo: LEON NEAL / Getty / Grand Theft Auto V