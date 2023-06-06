Hennessy Carolina Praises Big Sister Cardi B On Twitter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It goes without saying that Cardi B has come a long way from being an unknown up-and-coming Hip-Hop artist on Love & Hip Hop: New York to a Grammy award-winning multimillionaire.

So, it was only right that the Bronx-born Hip-Hop superstar headlined Hot 97’s Summer Jam Sunday. And there to give some much-deserved flowers was her ride-or-die sibling, Hennessy Carolina.

Taking to social media to praise her big sister and the accomplishments she’s achieved thus far in the music industry, Hennessy Carolina posted some videos from Cardi’s Summer Jam set with a caption that read, “I had sooo much fun last night! My sister was meant for this! It’s crazy how we use to go to house parties and the whole party would surround my sister in a circle to watch her perform and now look how far you’ve gotten God is good & Dreams do come true…”

You gotta love it.

Cardi herself acknowledged the love and support she got from the tri-state area at her Summer Jam performance and thanked everyone for showing up and showing out along with the artists who came on her set to make it a memorable one.

“NEW YORK thank you for showing me so much love! People had nasty things to say for weeks just for it to sell out and turn out amazing. I haven’t released music in a long time but this definitely motivated me to get back outside. Thank you to all artists who came out during my set and all of the other amazing artists on the line up… WE DID THAT!!”

Looks like it was a helluva set for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

From vying for DJ Self’s support on Love & Hip Hop to breaking all kinds of Billboard records with continuous chart-topping songs for a female rapper, Cardi B reached the stars and is living the life that many artists only dream of. Y’all know DJ Self kicking himself for picking MariahLynn over Cardi B. Just sayin’.

Check out some more vids of Cardi B doing her thing at Summer Jam below, and let us know if you were at the concert and had a good time in the comments section below.