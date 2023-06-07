Susan Louise Lorincz, Who Shot Unarmed Black Mom In Florida, Arrested

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Susan Louise Lorincz, a 58-year-old white woman who shot unarmed Black woman Ajike “A.J.” Owens dead, has now been arrested in Ocala, Fla. Officials took time to investigate the matter before deciding to arrest Lorincz, who is now heading to court this Thursday.

As reported by local outlet WESH, Susan Louise Lorincz and Ajike “A.J.” Owens were neighbors at an apartment community in Ocala, Fla. and according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the two were involved in a feud regarding Owens’ children. The tensions between the pair escalated to the point last Friday (June 2) after Owens reportedly knocked on Lorincz’s door, after they also had an argument earlier.

Unconfirmed reports say that Lorincz allegedly yelled racial slurs and expletives at Owens’ children while they played in a nearby lot and also allegedly threw a pair of skates at one of them, the latter action which was confirmed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Beyond that incident, earlier reports, also unconfirmed, also added that one of Owens’ sons left an iPad at the park that Lorincz took, which was why Owens went to her door to retrieve the item.

What the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says happened from their accounts obtained after the investigation is that two of Owens’ sons went to Lorincz’s door after the skate-throwing incident, and Lorincz opened the door and swung at them with an umbrella. When Owens went to the door of Lorincz with her 10-year-son in tow, Lorincz shot through the door, killing Owens.

Susan Louise Lorincz is facing charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault in the death. The family has retained the services of civil rights attorney Ben Crump in the matter, holding a recent press conference ahead of the arrest.

A GoFundMe for Owens was launched over the weekend. You can find the link here.

