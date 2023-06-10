Moneybagg Yo “Sholl Is,” Hit-Boy & Big Hit “Tony Fontana 4” & More | Daily Visuals 6.9.23

A few days ago Moneybagg Yo got his cinematic pimp on when he recreated scenes out of the cult classic film, Hustle & Flow, but this time around the Memphis representative returns to reality to show us how big he be pimpin’ in his everyday life.
In his latest visuals to “Sholl Is,” Moneybagg Yo decides to pull out the big boy toys and rolls around in his Ferrari for fun while demonstrating just how icey he keeps his wrists, neck and ears during these hot summer months. DJay would be proud to call Moneybagg Yo his Memphis brethren. Just sayin.’
Hit-Boy and Big Hit meanwhile continue to drop off new work and for their latest clip to “Tony Fontana 4,” the two hitters count stacks of cash while using VHS tech to record other segments of their video. Call us crazy but we love music videos recorded by old school camcorders.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, Daniel Caesar, and more.
MONEYBAGG YO – “SHOLL IS”
HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “TONY FONTANA 4”
FREDO BANG – “NO MO”
DANIEL CAESAR – “TORONTO 2014”
RELLL FT. DAVE EAST – “KARLTON HINES”
OTM – “NEVER LIED”
LITTLE RICHH & BANDMANRILL – “WHO WITH YOU”
ILL BILL – “HELL AWAITS”
