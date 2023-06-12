J Balvin Shows Off His Latest Air Jordan 3 “Balvin Sunsets”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 collaboration still hasn’t hit the shelves or pavement yet, but already sneakerheads are calling them the best Balvin Jordans out of the three the reggaeton artist has created under the Jumpman logo.

While we await the release of these latest grails, the Colombian music artist took to social media to show off his latest creation and man, we cannot wait for our chance to slip these beauties on and stunt out on these streets. Giving the exclusive look to Hypebeast, J Balvin dubbed his latest Air Jordan sneakers the “Balvin Sunsets” and actually revealed that someone stole one of his samples. Can y’all blame them though? These joints are fire.

Hypebeast reports:

When comparing this installment to the reggaeton artist’s past Jumpman team-ups, the kicks are more demure and dial back their playful accents. He retains the silhouette’s crispy white leather uppers and grays out the cement print panels, but adds purple, orange and yellow accents to the heel counters and rear midsole molds. The latter is meant to reference the breathtaking sunsets that you can experience in his hometown of Medellín. In addition, the back splits its branding between translucent Nike Air hits on the left shoe and Balvin’s signature smiley insignia on the right.

Not gonna lie, these are way better than the Balvin x Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2. No hate, just sayin‘.

Though there still isn’t an official release date, rumors have these releasing sometime in September. However, we don’t know just how limited they will be. Could be 100,000 pairs or 500,000, either way we needs these in our lives.

Check out the Air Jordan 3 “Balvin Sunsets” below and let us know if you’ll be trying to cop a pair when they drop sometime later this year.